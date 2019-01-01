QQQ
SuperCom Ltd is an Israel-based provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, advanced IoT and connectivity solutions, and cybersecurity products and solutions to governments and private and public organizations throughout the world. It comprises three main Strategic Business Units: e-Gov; IoT and Connectivity, which is the key revenue driver; and Cyber Security. Besides, it also offers a wide range of solutions that include national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management using the common platform. Its geographical segments include Africa, European countries, South & Central America, the United States, Israel, and the Asia Pacific.

SuperCom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SuperCom (SPCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SuperCom's (SPCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SuperCom.

Q

What is the target price for SuperCom (SPCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting SPCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 223.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SuperCom (SPCB)?

A

The stock price for SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) is $0.6174 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SuperCom (SPCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SuperCom.

Q

When is SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) reporting earnings?

A

SuperCom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is SuperCom (SPCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SuperCom.

Q

What sector and industry does SuperCom (SPCB) operate in?

A

SuperCom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.