SuperCom Ltd is an Israel-based provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, advanced IoT and connectivity solutions, and cybersecurity products and solutions to governments and private and public organizations throughout the world. It comprises three main Strategic Business Units: e-Gov; IoT and Connectivity, which is the key revenue driver; and Cyber Security. Besides, it also offers a wide range of solutions that include national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management using the common platform. Its geographical segments include Africa, European countries, South & Central America, the United States, Israel, and the Asia Pacific.