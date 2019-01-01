Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through Ameris Bank, its subsidiary. The company operates branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It offers traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The company generates most of its revenue from the banking division. Ameris intends to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market.