Range
48.86 - 50.3
Vol / Avg.
290.9K/429.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.20%
52 Wk
44.92 - 59.85
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
11.11
Open
49.98
P/E
9.28
EPS
1.18
Shares
69.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through Ameris Bank, its subsidiary. The company operates branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It offers traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The company generates most of its revenue from the banking division. Ameris intends to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.170 0.0000
REV241.590M248.606M7.016M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ameris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameris (ABCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameris's (ABCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ameris (ABCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting ABCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.09% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameris (ABCB)?

A

The stock price for Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB) is $49.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameris (ABCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) reporting earnings?

A

Ameris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Ameris (ABCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameris.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameris (ABCB) operate in?

A

Ameris is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.