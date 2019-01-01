Data I/O Corp is a provider of advanced programming and intellectual property management solutions that are used in the manufacturing of flash memory, microcontrollers, and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. Its programming systems are used by manufacturers of electronic products to load their software, data, and image files into their products during production. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming. Its product portfolio includes PSV Handlers, RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 Series Handlers, LumenX Programmer, FlashPAK III programmer, and Sprint/Unifamily, programmers.