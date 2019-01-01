QQQ
Range
16.95 - 17.34
Vol / Avg.
298.1K/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.37 - 26.12
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
119.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Cinemark Holdings is the third- largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States. The company operates 4,568 screens in 37 states and 12 Latin American countries. Cinemark generates nearly $2 billion in revenue--approximately 60% from admissions, 30% from concessions, and 10% from other sources, such as in-lobby video games. Most of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV601.290M

Cinemark Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cinemark Hldgs (CNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cinemark Hldgs's (CNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cinemark Hldgs (CNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.79% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cinemark Hldgs (CNK)?

A

The stock price for Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) is $16.95 last updated Today at 3:26:42 PM.

Q

Does Cinemark Hldgs (CNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.

Q

When is Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) reporting earnings?

A

Cinemark Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Cinemark Hldgs (CNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cinemark Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cinemark Hldgs (CNK) operate in?

A

Cinemark Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.