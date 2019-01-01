|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cinemark Hldgs’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI), Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP).
The latest price target for Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.79% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) is $16.95 last updated Today at 3:26:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.
Cinemark Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cinemark Hldgs.
Cinemark Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.