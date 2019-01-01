QQQ
Range
47.96 - 49.05
Vol / Avg.
135.9K/119.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.48 - 58.25
Mkt Cap
619.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
48.88
P/E
120.98
EPS
-0.43
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes injectable products in the areas of critical care, orphan diseases, and oncology. Its product portfolio consists of four approved products: Argatroban, Ryanodex, Belrapzo, and Bendeka. The company currently has multiple product candidates in advanced stages of development, and under review for approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Pharmaceuticals's (EGRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting EGRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.17% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) is $48 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) operate in?

A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.