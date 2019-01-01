Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores and e-commerce in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie, Terrain, and BHLDN brands. It also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental business. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors.