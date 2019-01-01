QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.61 - 42.1
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.84
EPS
0.9
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores and e-commerce in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie, Terrain, and BHLDN brands. It also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental business. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors.

Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.500

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV1.330B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Urban Outfitters Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban Outfitters (URBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urban Outfitters's (URBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Urban Outfitters (URBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting URBN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.23% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban Outfitters (URBN)?

A

The stock price for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) is $26.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban Outfitters (URBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urban Outfitters.

Q

When is Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reporting earnings?

A

Urban Outfitters’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban Outfitters.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban Outfitters (URBN) operate in?

A

Urban Outfitters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.