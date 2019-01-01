|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|70.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Village Farms Intl.
The latest price target for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.75 expecting VFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.75% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) is $5.005 last updated Today at 3:05:22 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Village Farms Intl.
Village Farms Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Village Farms Intl.
Village Farms Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.