Range
5.01 - 5.23
Vol / Avg.
71.2K/805.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.49 - 17.97
Mkt Cap
441.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.2
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
88.2M
Outstanding
Village Farms International Inc, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates agricultural greenhouse facilities. It produces, markets, and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. It also produces power. The company operates its business through segments that are Cannabis, Produce and Energy. The Produce Business segment generates maximum revenue for the company. The Cannabis segment produces and supplies cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV70.080M

Village Farms Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Village Farms Intl (VFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Village Farms Intl's (VFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Village Farms Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Village Farms Intl (VFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.75 expecting VFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.75% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Village Farms Intl (VFF)?

A

The stock price for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) is $5.005 last updated Today at 3:05:22 PM.

Q

Does Village Farms Intl (VFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Village Farms Intl.

Q

When is Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) reporting earnings?

A

Village Farms Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Village Farms Intl (VFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Village Farms Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Village Farms Intl (VFF) operate in?

A

Village Farms Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.