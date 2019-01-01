|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.220
|0.0900
|REV
|9.140B
|9.470B
|330.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Delta Air Lines’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was reported by Berenberg on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting DAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.61% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is $41.115 last updated Today at 6:05:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2020.
Delta Air Lines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Delta Air Lines.
Delta Air Lines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.