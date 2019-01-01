QQQ
Range
40.82 - 42.39
Vol / Avg.
5.9M/14.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.4 - 52.28
Mkt Cap
26.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.3
P/E
95.2
EPS
-0.64
Shares
639.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations such as Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.1300 0.220 0.0900
REV 9.140B 9.470B 330.000M

Analyst Ratings

Delta Air Lines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delta Air Lines's (DAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was reported by Berenberg on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting DAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.61% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Air Lines (DAL)?

A

The stock price for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is $41.115 last updated Today at 6:05:12 PM.

Q

Does Delta Air Lines (DAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2020.

Q

When is Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Air Lines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Air Lines.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Air Lines (DAL) operate in?

A

Delta Air Lines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.