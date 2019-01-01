Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund intends to seek capital preservation. Its portfolio of investments consists of health care, industrial equipment, lodging and casinos, oil and gas, publishing, radio and television, telecommunications, and other areas. The trust invests in below investment grade floating rate loans, which are considered speculative because of the credit risk of their issuers.