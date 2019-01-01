QQQ
Range
14.04 - 14.3
Vol / Avg.
103.3K/133.3K
Div / Yield
0.98/6.86%
52 Wk
13.23 - 15.6
Mkt Cap
398.8M
Payout Ratio
53.02
Open
14.29
P/E
8.76
EPS
0
Shares
28.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:48PM
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund intends to seek capital preservation. Its portfolio of investments consists of health care, industrial equipment, lodging and casinos, oil and gas, publishing, radio and television, telecommunications, and other areas. The trust invests in below investment grade floating rate loans, which are considered speculative because of the credit risk of their issuers.

Eaton Vance Senior Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Senior (EFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE: EFR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Senior's (EFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Senior.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Senior (EFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Senior

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Senior (EFR)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE: EFR) is $14.0801 last updated Today at 8:53:04 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Senior (EFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Senior (EFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Senior.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Senior (EFR) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.