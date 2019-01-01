|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.490
|-0.450
|0.0400
|REV
|392.900M
|409.782M
|16.882M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Helmerich & Payne’s space includes: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).
The latest price target for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting HP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.66% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) is $33.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Helmerich & Payne’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Helmerich & Payne.
Helmerich & Payne is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.