Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major U.S. shale play and also has a small presence internationally.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.490-0.450 0.0400
REV392.900M409.782M16.882M

Helmerich & Payne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helmerich & Payne (HP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helmerich & Payne's (HP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Helmerich & Payne (HP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting HP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.66% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Helmerich & Payne (HP)?

A

The stock price for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) is $33.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helmerich & Payne (HP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reporting earnings?

A

Helmerich & Payne’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helmerich & Payne.

Q

What sector and industry does Helmerich & Payne (HP) operate in?

A

Helmerich & Payne is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.