Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
The E W Scripps Co is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. It owns and operates a collection of daily and community newspapers, primarily in medium-sized cities in the southern and western portions of the United States. The company's operating segment includes Local Media, National Media and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Local Media segment. The Local Media segment includes approximately 60 local broadcast stations and their related digital operations. Its National Media segment includes a collection of national brands.

E W Scripps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy E W Scripps (SSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E W Scripps's (SSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for E W Scripps (SSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) was reported by Benchmark on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SSP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.87% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for E W Scripps (SSP)?

A

The stock price for E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) is $22.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does E W Scripps (SSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2020.

Q

When is E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) reporting earnings?

A

E W Scripps’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is E W Scripps (SSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E W Scripps.

Q

What sector and industry does E W Scripps (SSP) operate in?

A

E W Scripps is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.