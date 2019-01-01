QQQ
Range
118.54 - 122.9
Vol / Avg.
88.8K/143.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.58 - 135.21
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
122.99
P/E
-
EPS
-14.6
Shares
8.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Nabors is one of the world's largest land rig drilling contractors. The company has more than 500 land rigs, more than 600 land workover rigs, and numerous offshore rigs that drill for oil and natural gas globally. The company derives about 75% of its revenue from North America. In addition, Nabors provides well servicing, engineering, transportation, and other services for oil and gas producers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-11.500-14.600 -3.1000
REV493.900M543.539M49.639M

Analyst Ratings

Nabors Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nabors Industries (NBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nabors Industries's (NBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nabors Industries (NBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) was reported by Citigroup on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting NBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.37% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nabors Industries (NBR)?

A

The stock price for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is $121.37 last updated Today at 6:19:24 PM.

Q

Does Nabors Industries (NBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2020.

Q

When is Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) reporting earnings?

A

Nabors Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Nabors Industries (NBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nabors Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Nabors Industries (NBR) operate in?

A

Nabors Industries is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.