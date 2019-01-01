QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.33 - 20.17
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
573.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 5:56AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 12:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0700.000 0.0700
REV177.250M184.000M6.750M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlackBerry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackBerry (BB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackBerry's (BB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackBerry.

Q

What is the target price for BlackBerry (BB) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackBerry (BB)?

A

The stock price for BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) is $6.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackBerry (BB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackBerry.

Q

When is BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) reporting earnings?

A

BlackBerry’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is BlackBerry (BB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackBerry.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackBerry (BB) operate in?

A

BlackBerry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.