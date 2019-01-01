QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and others. Most of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.490 -0.0900
REV773.440M776.693M3.253M

Cheesecake Factory Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cheesecake Factory's (CAKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting CAKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.54% downside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)?

A

The stock price for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is $42.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Q

When is Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reporting earnings?

A

Cheesecake Factory’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cheesecake Factory.

Q

What sector and industry does Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) operate in?

A

Cheesecake Factory is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.