Range
16.16 - 16.72
Vol / Avg.
100.5K/427.6K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.99%
52 Wk
13.04 - 21.63
Mkt Cap
816.3M
Payout Ratio
1600
Open
16.35
P/E
805.5
EPS
-0.51
Shares
49M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Wabash National Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures, and market a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products Group, and Final Mile Products. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Trailer Products segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.070 -0.0600
REV494.700M479.277M-15.423M

Wabash National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wabash National (WNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wabash National's (WNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wabash National (WNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting WNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.93% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wabash National (WNC)?

A

The stock price for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) is $16.675 last updated Today at 5:00:07 PM.

Q

Does Wabash National (WNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) reporting earnings?

A

Wabash National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Wabash National (WNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wabash National.

Q

What sector and industry does Wabash National (WNC) operate in?

A

Wabash National is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.