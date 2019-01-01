QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.85 - 42.38
Vol / Avg.
758.3K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.2 - 78.33
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.76
P/E
12.83
EPS
0.61
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:55AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.710 0.1900
REV929.640M925.800M-3.840M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brinker International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brinker International (EAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brinker International's (EAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brinker International (EAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting EAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brinker International (EAT)?

A

The stock price for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is $40.59 last updated Today at 8:20:50 PM.

Q

Does Brinker International (EAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.

Q

When is Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reporting earnings?

A

Brinker International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Brinker International (EAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brinker International.

Q

What sector and industry does Brinker International (EAT) operate in?

A

Brinker International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.