|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.520
|0.710
|0.1900
|REV
|929.640M
|925.800M
|-3.840M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brinker International’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY).
The latest price target for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting EAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is $40.59 last updated Today at 8:20:50 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.
Brinker International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brinker International.
Brinker International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.