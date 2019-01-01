Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks, significant free cash flow after capital expenditures, and effective reinvestment of free cash flow. Its assets are located at Karnes County and Giddings Field. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.