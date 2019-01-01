QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.43 - 21.18
Vol / Avg.
839.4K/1.7M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.96%
52 Wk
9.92 - 23.34
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
3.39
Open
21.11
P/E
8.67
EPS
0.83
Shares
226.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:51AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks, significant free cash flow after capital expenditures, and effective reinvestment of free cash flow. Its assets are located at Karnes County and Giddings Field. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.820 0.0200
REV332.100M332.153M53.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magnolia Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnolia Oil & Gas's (MGY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) was reported by Keybanc on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting MGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.61% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)?

A

The stock price for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is $20.94 last updated Today at 3:58:08 PM.

Q

Does Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reporting earnings?

A

Magnolia Oil & Gas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) operate in?

A

Magnolia Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.