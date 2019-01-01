QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/465.9K
Div / Yield
0.96/4.26%
52 Wk
18.06 - 24.81
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
27.76
Open
-
P/E
7.11
EPS
0.48
Shares
139.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is a global real investment company that owns, operates, and invests in real estate on its own and through its investment management platform. The company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition to its core income-producing real estate, the company engages in redevelopment and value-added initiatives designed to enhance cash flows or reposition assets to increase value. The company derives revenue through management and leasing fees, commissions, rental and hotel income, sales of real estate and loan income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.270 0.2300
REV112.450M131.400M18.950M

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's (KW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting KW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)?

A

The stock price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) is $22.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) reporting earnings?

A

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) operate in?

A

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.