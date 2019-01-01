Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is a global real investment company that owns, operates, and invests in real estate on its own and through its investment management platform. The company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition to its core income-producing real estate, the company engages in redevelopment and value-added initiatives designed to enhance cash flows or reposition assets to increase value. The company derives revenue through management and leasing fees, commissions, rental and hotel income, sales of real estate and loan income.