QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
249.8 - 258.71
Vol / Avg.
178.8K/401.1K
Div / Yield
3.52/1.37%
52 Wk
256.84 - 376.24
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
25.07
Open
250.5
P/E
73.18
EPS
-3.44
Shares
40.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:08PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-3.620-3.440 0.1800
REV192.530M175.576M-16.954M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vail Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vail Resorts (MTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vail Resorts's (MTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vail Resorts (MTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) was reported by JP Morgan on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 314.00 expecting MTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.66% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vail Resorts (MTN)?

A

The stock price for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is $258.09 last updated Today at 5:39:42 PM.

Q

Does Vail Resorts (MTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reporting earnings?

A

Vail Resorts’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Vail Resorts (MTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vail Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Vail Resorts (MTN) operate in?

A

Vail Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.