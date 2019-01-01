QQQ
Range
18.1 - 19.2
Vol / Avg.
25.7K/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.39 - 24.66
Mkt Cap
67.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.09
P/E
4.31
EPS
1.93
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Ark Restaurants Corp owns and operates around 20 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts, and catering operations in the USA. The Las Vegas operations include New York Hotel & Casino Resort, hotel room service operations, banquet facilities, employee dining room, food court concepts, and a restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. It operates a restaurant and a bar in the Resorts Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. It's Foxwoods Resort Casino is a fast food concept. The Florida operations include The Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach, JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, and fast food facilities in Tampa and Hollywood. In Alabama, it operates Original Oyster Houses in Gulf Shores and Spanish Fort.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.610
REV43.986M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.890
REV42.839M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ark Restaurants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ark Restaurants (ARKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ark Restaurants's (ARKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ark Restaurants (ARKR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ark Restaurants

Q

Current Stock Price for Ark Restaurants (ARKR)?

A

The stock price for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is $18.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ark Restaurants (ARKR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

Q

When is Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) reporting earnings?

A

Ark Restaurants’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ark Restaurants (ARKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ark Restaurants.

Q

What sector and industry does Ark Restaurants (ARKR) operate in?

A

Ark Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.