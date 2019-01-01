|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.610
|REV
|43.986M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.890
|REV
|42.839M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ark Restaurants’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD).
The stock price for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is $18.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.
Ark Restaurants’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ark Restaurants.
Ark Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.