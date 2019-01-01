Ark Restaurants Corp owns and operates around 20 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts, and catering operations in the USA. The Las Vegas operations include New York Hotel & Casino Resort, hotel room service operations, banquet facilities, employee dining room, food court concepts, and a restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. It operates a restaurant and a bar in the Resorts Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. It's Foxwoods Resort Casino is a fast food concept. The Florida operations include The Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach, JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, and fast food facilities in Tampa and Hollywood. In Alabama, it operates Original Oyster Houses in Gulf Shores and Spanish Fort.