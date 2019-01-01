QQQ
Range
44.82 - 46.1
Vol / Avg.
92.9K/507.1K
Div / Yield
2.4/5.12%
52 Wk
46.76 - 77.49
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
43.07
Open
45.48
P/E
8.77
EPS
1.54
Shares
65.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides unconflicted strategic advice to a diverse client base. The firm's objective is to offer a range of advisory services with expertise across all major industries in mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Business is operated through the geographical region of the United States, Europe, and Internationally of which the United States accounts for a major share of the revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4901.420 -0.0700
REV434.150M417.277M-16.873M

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moelis & Co (MC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moelis & Co's (MC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moelis & Co (MC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting MC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.07% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Moelis & Co (MC)?

A

The stock price for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) is $46.03 last updated Today at 3:06:30 PM.

Q

Does Moelis & Co (MC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) reporting earnings?

A

Moelis & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Moelis & Co (MC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moelis & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Moelis & Co (MC) operate in?

A

Moelis & Co is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.