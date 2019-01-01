QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/283.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.9 - 62.44
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.32
EPS
1.02
Shares
59.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 8:56AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking and securities business. The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9801.040 0.0600
REV177.550M176.355M-1.195M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axos Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axos Financial (AX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axos Financial's (AX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axos Financial (AX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting AX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axos Financial (AX)?

A

The stock price for Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is $53.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axos Financial (AX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axos Financial.

Q

When is Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) reporting earnings?

A

Axos Financial’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Axos Financial (AX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axos Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Axos Financial (AX) operate in?

A

Axos Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.