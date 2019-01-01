|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.350
|1.550
|0.2000
|REV
|1.030B
|1.054B
|24.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ASGN’s space includes: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) and HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT).
The latest price target for ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) was reported by BMO Capital on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 128.00 expecting ASGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) is $104.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ASGN.
ASGN’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ASGN.
ASGN is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.