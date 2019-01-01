ASGN Inc is a global provider of skilled professional staffing in the technology, life sciences, and creative fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating in three segments, the company offers contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services. Through its Apex segment, which is the largest segment by revenue, ASGN offers staffing solutions to large corporations and midmarket clients in the U.S. and Canada. The Oxford segment focuses on providing specialized workers in specific skill areas and geographic markets. The Oxford segment offers both permanent and temporary placements. The ECS segment provides solutions in the cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, primarily for the U.S. federal government.