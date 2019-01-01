QQQ
Range
104.52 - 108.18
Vol / Avg.
244.9K/223.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
89.33 - 131.89
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
107.37
P/E
24.23
EPS
1.63
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
ASGN Inc is a global provider of skilled professional staffing in the technology, life sciences, and creative fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating in three segments, the company offers contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services. Through its Apex segment, which is the largest segment by revenue, ASGN offers staffing solutions to large corporations and midmarket clients in the U.S. and Canada. The Oxford segment focuses on providing specialized workers in specific skill areas and geographic markets. The Oxford segment offers both permanent and temporary placements. The ECS segment provides solutions in the cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, primarily for the U.S. federal government.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3501.550 0.2000
REV1.030B1.054B24.000M

ASGN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASGN (ASGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASGN's (ASGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ASGN (ASGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) was reported by BMO Capital on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 128.00 expecting ASGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ASGN (ASGN)?

A

The stock price for ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) is $104.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASGN (ASGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASGN.

Q

When is ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) reporting earnings?

A

ASGN’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is ASGN (ASGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASGN.

Q

What sector and industry does ASGN (ASGN) operate in?

A

ASGN is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.