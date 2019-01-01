QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/355.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.20%
52 Wk
48.11 - 99.89
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
3.23
Open
-
P/E
15.95
EPS
0.69
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.660 -0.0400
REV102.780M111.394M8.614M

Live Oak Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Live Oak Bancshares's (LOB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting LOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)?

A

The stock price for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) is $59.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) reporting earnings?

A

Live Oak Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Live Oak Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) operate in?

A

Live Oak Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.