|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.700
|0.660
|-0.0400
|REV
|102.780M
|111.394M
|8.614M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Live Oak Bancshares’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting LOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) is $59.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.
Live Oak Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Live Oak Bancshares.
Live Oak Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.