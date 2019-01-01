QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.16 - 9.32
Vol / Avg.
9.7K/29.4K
Div / Yield
0.24/2.63%
52 Wk
7.52 - 9.98
Mkt Cap
210.9M
Payout Ratio
19.61
Open
9.2
P/E
8.96
EPS
0.28
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 5:40PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:32PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Western New England Bancorp Inc is a chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services offering a variety of deposit products and makes mortgage loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential and commercial real estate as well as other commercial and consumer loans of various types.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.280 0.0400
REV18.570M22.438M3.868M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western New England Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western New England (WNEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western New England's (WNEB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Western New England (WNEB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WNEB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western New England (WNEB)?

A

The stock price for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) is $9.31 last updated Today at 5:03:12 PM.

Q

Does Western New England (WNEB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) reporting earnings?

A

Western New England’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Western New England (WNEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western New England.

Q

What sector and industry does Western New England (WNEB) operate in?

A

Western New England is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.