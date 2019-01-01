|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.280
|0.0400
|REV
|18.570M
|22.438M
|3.868M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Western New England’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC).
The latest price target for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WNEB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) is $9.31 last updated Today at 5:03:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Western New England’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Western New England.
Western New England is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.