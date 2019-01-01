Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc is a wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash as well as non-traditional investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. It also provides clients with family office services and related administrative services, which include financial planning, tax planning and preparation, partnership accounting and fund administration, and consolidated wealth reporting. The company derives revenues principally from assets under management.