QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.21 - 16.8
Vol / Avg.
37.3K/20.6K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.14%
52 Wk
13.17 - 18.21
Mkt Cap
158.4M
Payout Ratio
54.62
Open
16.79
P/E
13.79
EPS
0.38
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:05PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc is a wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash as well as non-traditional investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. It also provides clients with family office services and related administrative services, which include financial planning, tax planning and preparation, partnership accounting and fund administration, and consolidated wealth reporting. The company derives revenues principally from assets under management.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's (SAMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SAMG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG)?

A

The stock price for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) is $16.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) reporting earnings?

A

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) operate in?

A

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.