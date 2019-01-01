QQQ
Range
13.53 - 14.11
Vol / Avg.
25.5K/133.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.82 - 20.78
Mkt Cap
447.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.11
P/E
13.33
EPS
0.09
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 1:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:04AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, No Yank and Wild Boar Mocs. The company operates in a single operating segment.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1900.090 0.2800
REV142.520M145.277M2.757M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Duluth Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duluth Holdings (DLTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Duluth Holdings's (DLTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Duluth Holdings (DLTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) was reported by Stifel on December 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DLTH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duluth Holdings (DLTH)?

A

The stock price for Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) is $13.54 last updated Today at 6:54:22 PM.

Q

Does Duluth Holdings (DLTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duluth Holdings.

Q

When is Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reporting earnings?

A

Duluth Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Duluth Holdings (DLTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duluth Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Duluth Holdings (DLTH) operate in?

A

Duluth Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.