QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.21 - 5.38
Vol / Avg.
5.3M/3.6M
Div / Yield
0.17/3.08%
52 Wk
3.89 - 6.22
Mkt Cap
10.5B
Payout Ratio
24.4
Open
5.31
P/E
8.35
EPS
-0.04
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 7:38AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Aegon is a Netherlands-headquartered insurance company with core operations that stretch across the U.S., Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The business also holds peripheral ventures in Spain, Portugal, and China and life insurance in Bermuda. Aegon management recently announced the sale of its Central and Eastern European operations to Vienna Insurance in what we think is an approximate fairly priced transaction. However, we would like to see these divestments go further with the sale of Spain and Portugal as well as the U.K. under the company's new leadership.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310
REV6.940B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aegon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aegon (AEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aegon's (AEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aegon (AEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aegon (NYSE: AEG) was reported by UBS on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AEG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aegon (AEG)?

A

The stock price for Aegon (NYSE: AEG) is $5.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aegon (AEG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021.

Q

When is Aegon (NYSE:AEG) reporting earnings?

A

Aegon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Aegon (AEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aegon.

Q

What sector and industry does Aegon (AEG) operate in?

A

Aegon is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.