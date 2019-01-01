QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers. The company's products, software, and application services are sold into a broad array of market verticals including transportation, government, construction, and automotive to customers in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Its business activities are organized into its Telematics Systems and Software & Subscription Services. Telematics Systems segment offers a series of Mobile Resource Management ('MRM') telematics products and applications. Software & Subscription Services segment offers cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080
REV79.180M68.777M-10.403M

CalAmp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CalAmp (CAMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CalAmp's (CAMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CalAmp (CAMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.53% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CalAmp (CAMP)?

A

The stock price for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) is $6.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CalAmp (CAMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CalAmp.

Q

When is CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) reporting earnings?

A

CalAmp’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is CalAmp (CAMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CalAmp.

Q

What sector and industry does CalAmp (CAMP) operate in?

A

CalAmp is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.