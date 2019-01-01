|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|REV
|79.180M
|68.777M
|-10.403M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CalAmp’s space includes: Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI).
The latest price target for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.53% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) is $6.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CalAmp.
CalAmp’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CalAmp.
CalAmp is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.