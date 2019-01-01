QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
International Bancshares Corp is a financial holding company with bank subsidiaries that provide commercial and retail banking services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The subsidiaries gather funds from various sources and invest these funds to earn a return. Fund gathering primarily takes the form of accepting demand and time deposits. The bank subsidiaries have historically focused on providing commercial banking services to small and medium-size businesses. The subsidiaries have increasingly transitioned to also providing consumer and retail banking, including mortgage lending. The company's strategy emphasizes customer service and expense control. The company generates net revenue primarily through net interest income.

International Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Bancshares (IBOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Bancshares's (IBOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for International Bancshares (IBOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for International Bancshares (IBOC)?

A

The stock price for International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) is $41.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Bancshares (IBOC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) reporting earnings?

A

International Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is International Bancshares (IBOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does International Bancshares (IBOC) operate in?

A

International Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.