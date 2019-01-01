International Bancshares Corp is a financial holding company with bank subsidiaries that provide commercial and retail banking services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The subsidiaries gather funds from various sources and invest these funds to earn a return. Fund gathering primarily takes the form of accepting demand and time deposits. The bank subsidiaries have historically focused on providing commercial banking services to small and medium-size businesses. The subsidiaries have increasingly transitioned to also providing consumer and retail banking, including mortgage lending. The company's strategy emphasizes customer service and expense control. The company generates net revenue primarily through net interest income.