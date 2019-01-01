QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.57 - 24
Vol / Avg.
21.2K/17.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/2.66%
52 Wk
18.06 - 24.57
Mkt Cap
281.9M
Payout Ratio
23.81
Open
23.94
P/E
7.16
EPS
0.85
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 6:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 5:58PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Parke Bancorp Inc operates as a commercial bank providing personal and financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in various states of the USA. The bank offers services such as loan products, deposits services, and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its lending businesses are commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, and construction lending among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV19.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Parke Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parke Bancorp (PKBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parke Bancorp's (PKBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Parke Bancorp (PKBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parke Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Parke Bancorp (PKBK)?

A

The stock price for Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) is $23.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parke Bancorp (PKBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) reporting earnings?

A

Parke Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Parke Bancorp (PKBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parke Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Parke Bancorp (PKBK) operate in?

A

Parke Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.