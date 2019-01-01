La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's reportable segments include the Wholesale segment, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; and Retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Wholesale segment. Some of the core brands of the firm include England, Kincaid, American Drew, and Hammary.