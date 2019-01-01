|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.890
|0.650
|-0.2400
|REV
|559.590M
|571.573M
|11.983M
You can purchase shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in La-Z-Boy’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
The latest price target for La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting LZB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) is $27.69 last updated Today at 2:42:48 PM.
The next La-Z-Boy (LZB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
La-Z-Boy’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for La-Z-Boy.
La-Z-Boy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.