Range
26.97 - 27.75
Vol / Avg.
26.9K/443.8K
Div / Yield
0.66/2.37%
52 Wk
27.23 - 46.74
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
21.35
Open
27.16
P/E
9.66
EPS
0.89
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's reportable segments include the Wholesale segment, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; and Retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Wholesale segment. Some of the core brands of the firm include England, Kincaid, American Drew, and Hammary.

La-Z-Boy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy La-Z-Boy (LZB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are La-Z-Boy's (LZB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for La-Z-Boy (LZB) stock?

A

The latest price target for La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting LZB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for La-Z-Boy (LZB)?

A

The stock price for La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) is $27.69 last updated Today at 2:42:48 PM.

Q

Does La-Z-Boy (LZB) pay a dividend?

A

The next La-Z-Boy (LZB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reporting earnings?

A

La-Z-Boy’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is La-Z-Boy (LZB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for La-Z-Boy.

Q

What sector and industry does La-Z-Boy (LZB) operate in?

A

La-Z-Boy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.