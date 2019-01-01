QQQ
Range
37.94 - 38.19
Vol / Avg.
11.6K/432K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.25 - 43.79
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.94
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
75M
Outstanding
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-30
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.500-0.320 0.1800
REV309.850M305.500M-4.350M

Valaris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valaris (VAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valaris (NYSE: VAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valaris's (VAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valaris.

Q

What is the target price for Valaris (VAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valaris (NYSE: VAL) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting VAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valaris (VAL)?

A

The stock price for Valaris (NYSE: VAL) is $38.19 last updated Today at 2:42:36 PM.

Q

Does Valaris (VAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2017.

Q

When is Valaris (NYSE:VAL) reporting earnings?

A

Valaris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 30, 2022.

Q

Is Valaris (VAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valaris.

Q

What sector and industry does Valaris (VAL) operate in?

A

Valaris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.