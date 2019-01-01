QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Fuel Tech Inc is an technology provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction to utility and industrial customers. The company operates in two segments, Air Pollution Control and Fuel Chem. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. TheFuel Chem technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics and Chemical Kinetics Modeling boiler modeling for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology.

Fuel Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuel Tech (FTEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuel Tech's (FTEK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fuel Tech (FTEK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting FTEK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 241.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuel Tech (FTEK)?

A

The stock price for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuel Tech (FTEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuel Tech.

Q

When is Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) reporting earnings?

A

Fuel Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Fuel Tech (FTEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuel Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuel Tech (FTEK) operate in?

A

Fuel Tech is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.