Range
2.06 - 2.11
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/71.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.72 - 8.36
Mkt Cap
45.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.11
P/E
5.41
EPS
0.05
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
CLPS Inc is an information technology consulting and solutions service provider focused on delivering services to global institutions in banking, insurance, and financial sectors, both in China and globally. Its products are Risk Control Platform, Transaction Acquiring Platform, Debt Collection Platform, Virtual Bank Training Platform, Credit Card System, and other related products. The company generates its revenue from IT consulting service, Customized IT solution service, and other. Generating a majority of its revenue from the IT consulting service.

Earnings

H1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CLPS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CLPS (CLPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CLPS's (CLPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CLPS (CLPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CLPS

Q

Current Stock Price for CLPS (CLPS)?

A

The stock price for CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) is $2.1056 last updated Today at 2:45:57 PM.

Q

Does CLPS (CLPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CLPS.

Q

When is CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) reporting earnings?

A

CLPS’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is CLPS (CLPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CLPS.

Q

What sector and industry does CLPS (CLPS) operate in?

A

CLPS is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.