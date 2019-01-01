|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Korea Electric Power’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) was reported by B of A Securities on November 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) is $9.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 26, 2008.
Korea Electric Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Korea Electric Power.
Korea Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.