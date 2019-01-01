QQQ
Korea Electric Power Corp is an electric utility company in which the government of South Korea holds a controlling stake. The firm operates in the following segments: Transmission and distribution, Electric power generation (Nuclear), Electric power generation (Non-nuclear), Plant maintenance & engineering service, and Others. The majority of the energy produced by the company comes from its nuclear and coal-fired assets. Korea Electric Power generates revenue primarily through the Transmission and distribution segment.

Korea Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Korea Electric Power (KEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Korea Electric Power's (KEP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Korea Electric Power’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Korea Electric Power (KEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) was reported by B of A Securities on November 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Korea Electric Power (KEP)?

A

The stock price for Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) is $9.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Korea Electric Power (KEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 26, 2008.

Q

When is Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) reporting earnings?

A

Korea Electric Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Korea Electric Power (KEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Korea Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Korea Electric Power (KEP) operate in?

A

Korea Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.