Range
1.91 - 2.14
Vol / Avg.
30K/105.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.91 - 12
Mkt Cap
40.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Vivopower International PLC is a solar power company. The company provides energy infrastructure generation, distribution solutions and also engaged in the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic(PV) solar projects. Its operating segments include Solar Development, Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, and Corporate Office. Most of the firm's revenue gets generates from the Critical Power Services segment which consists of design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems. It provides its solutions to government, commercial, and industrial customers. Nearly all of the revenue derives from Australia.

Earnings

see more
H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.470
REV18.945M

Vivopower International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivopower International (VVPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivopower International's (VVPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vivopower International (VVPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivopower International

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivopower International (VVPR)?

A

The stock price for Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) is $1.9409 last updated Today at 4:10:15 PM.

Q

Does Vivopower International (VVPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivopower International.

Q

When is Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) reporting earnings?

A

Vivopower International’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is Vivopower International (VVPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivopower International.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivopower International (VVPR) operate in?

A

Vivopower International is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.