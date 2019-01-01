Vivopower International PLC is a solar power company. The company provides energy infrastructure generation, distribution solutions and also engaged in the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic(PV) solar projects. Its operating segments include Solar Development, Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, and Corporate Office. Most of the firm's revenue gets generates from the Critical Power Services segment which consists of design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems. It provides its solutions to government, commercial, and industrial customers. Nearly all of the revenue derives from Australia.