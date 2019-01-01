QQQ
Range
16.61 - 17.33
Vol / Avg.
608.6K/811.7K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.36%
52 Wk
12.48 - 17.68
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
33.73
Open
17.12
P/E
10.04
EPS
0.43
Shares
120M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hope Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing financial services. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Services offered by the bank include online banking, mobile banking, mortgage loans, credit cards, investment and wealth management services and other banking services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.430 0.0200
REV141.900M146.415M4.515M

see more
Hope Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hope Bancorp (HOPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hope Bancorp's (HOPE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hope Bancorp (HOPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) was reported by DA Davidson on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HOPE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hope Bancorp (HOPE)?

A

The stock price for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) is $16.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hope Bancorp (HOPE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) reporting earnings?

A

Hope Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Hope Bancorp (HOPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hope Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Hope Bancorp (HOPE) operate in?

A

Hope Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.