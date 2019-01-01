|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tejon Ranch’s space includes: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI), RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH).
There is no analysis for Tejon Ranch
The stock price for Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) is $17.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tejon Ranch.
Tejon Ranch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tejon Ranch.
Tejon Ranch is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.