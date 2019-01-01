QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company committed to responsibly using our land and resources to meet the housing, employment, and lifestyle needs of Californians and create value for our shareholders. It has five segments namely commercial/industrial real estate development, resort/residential real estate development, mineral resources, farming, and ranch operations. The company generates revenue from farming and mineral resources.

Tejon Ranch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tejon Ranch (TRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tejon Ranch's (TRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tejon Ranch (TRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tejon Ranch

Q

Current Stock Price for Tejon Ranch (TRC)?

A

The stock price for Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) is $17.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tejon Ranch (TRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tejon Ranch.

Q

When is Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) reporting earnings?

A

Tejon Ranch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tejon Ranch (TRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tejon Ranch.

Q

What sector and industry does Tejon Ranch (TRC) operate in?

A

Tejon Ranch is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.