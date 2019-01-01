QQQ
Range
7.71 - 8.19
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/984.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.33 - 8.39
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.13
P/E
266.67
EPS
0.06
Shares
215.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists primarily of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.060 0.0300
REV240.320M268.252M27.932M

Analyst Ratings

RPC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RPC (RES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RPC (NYSE: RES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RPC's (RES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RPC (RES) stock?

A

The latest price target for RPC (NYSE: RES) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting RES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -50.74% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RPC (RES)?

A

The stock price for RPC (NYSE: RES) is $8.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RPC (RES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2019.

Q

When is RPC (NYSE:RES) reporting earnings?

A

RPC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is RPC (RES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RPC.

Q

What sector and industry does RPC (RES) operate in?

A

RPC is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.