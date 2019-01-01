RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists primarily of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.