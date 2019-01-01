QQQ
Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

Gran Tierra Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gran Tierra Energy's (GTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gran Tierra Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) was reported by RBC Capital on May 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)?

A

The stock price for Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) is $1.305 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gran Tierra Energy.

Q

When is Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) reporting earnings?

A

Gran Tierra Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gran Tierra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) operate in?

A

Gran Tierra Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.