Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/22M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.15 - 31.34
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
466.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1300.030 0.1600
REV155.153M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tilray Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tilray Brands (TLRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tilray Brands's (TLRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tilray Brands (TLRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.90 expecting TLRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tilray Brands (TLRY)?

A

The stock price for Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is $6.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tilray Brands (TLRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tilray Brands.

Q

When is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) reporting earnings?

A

Tilray Brands’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is Tilray Brands (TLRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tilray Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Tilray Brands (TLRY) operate in?

A

Tilray Brands is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.