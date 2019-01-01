QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.72 - 8.93
Vol / Avg.
72.7K/232K
Div / Yield
0.88/9.95%
52 Wk
7.95 - 9.85
Mkt Cap
275M
Payout Ratio
40.37
Open
8.8
P/E
4.06
EPS
0
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:13PM
XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XAI Octagon FR & Alt's (XFLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XAI Octagon FR & Alt.

Q

What is the target price for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting XFLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT)?

A

The stock price for XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) is $8.8647 last updated Today at 5:52:56 PM.

Q

Does XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) reporting earnings?

A

XAI Octagon FR & Alt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XAI Octagon FR & Alt.

Q

What sector and industry does XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) operate in?

A

XAI Octagon FR & Alt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.