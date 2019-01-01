|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.870
|0.0700
|REV
|915.780M
|934.597M
|18.817M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.43% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) is $57.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.