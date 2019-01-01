QQQ
Sensata Technologies is a leading supplier of sensors for transportation and industrial applications. Sensata sells a bevy of pressure, temperature, force, and position sensors into the automotive, heavy vehicle, industrial, heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC), and aerospace markets. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the automotive market, where it holds the largest market share for tire pressure monitoring systems.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.870 0.0700
REV915.780M934.597M18.817M

Sensata Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sensata Technologies (ST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sensata Technologies's (ST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sensata Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sensata Technologies (ST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.43% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sensata Technologies (ST)?

A

The stock price for Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) is $57.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sensata Technologies (ST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sensata Technologies.

Q

When is Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reporting earnings?

A

Sensata Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Sensata Technologies (ST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sensata Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sensata Technologies (ST) operate in?

A

Sensata Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.