Range
32.54 - 33.55
Vol / Avg.
8.4K/20.4K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.71%
52 Wk
27.8 - 38.83
Mkt Cap
219.8M
Payout Ratio
54.46
Open
33.46
P/E
32.49
EPS
0.31
Shares
6.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hurco Companies Inc is a United States-based industrial technology company. It designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools, consisting mainly of vertical machining centers and turning centers, to companies in the metal working industry through sales, service and distribution network. The company concentrated on designing user-friendly computer control systems that can be operated by both skilled and unskilled machine tool operators. It generates maximum revenue from the Computerized Machine Tools product. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. Its product categories include 5-Axis VMC; 3-Axis VMC; Horizontal MC and Turning Centers.

Hurco Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hurco Companies (HURC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hurco Companies's (HURC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hurco Companies (HURC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on June 5, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HURC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hurco Companies (HURC)?

A

The stock price for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) is $32.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hurco Companies (HURC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) reporting earnings?

A

Hurco Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Hurco Companies (HURC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hurco Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Hurco Companies (HURC) operate in?

A

Hurco Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.