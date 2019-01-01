|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|REV
|68.982M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hurco Companies’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX), Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM).
The latest price target for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on June 5, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HURC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) is $32.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Hurco Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hurco Companies.
Hurco Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.