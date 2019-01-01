QQQ
Range
83.53 - 85.71
Vol / Avg.
119.3K/894.3K
Div / Yield
1.28/1.52%
52 Wk
60.86 - 93.72
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
33.85
Open
84.98
P/E
32.37
EPS
1.1
Shares
92.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
As of Sept. 30, 2021, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 803,000 rooms across 22 brands in the economy (around 51% of total U.S. rooms) and midscale (45%) segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 30% of all hotels, with Days Inn (18%) and La Quinta (10%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands (2% of total properties), which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The United States represents 61% of total rooms. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.690 0.1500
REV384.720M392.000M7.280M

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's (WH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) was reported by Loop Capital on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting WH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)?

A

The stock price for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is $85.45 last updated Today at 4:50:07 PM.

Q

Does Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) reporting earnings?

A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) operate in?

A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.