As of Sept. 30, 2021, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 803,000 rooms across 22 brands in the economy (around 51% of total U.S. rooms) and midscale (45%) segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 30% of all hotels, with Days Inn (18%) and La Quinta (10%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands (2% of total properties), which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The United States represents 61% of total rooms. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed.