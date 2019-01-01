QQQ
Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.260 -0.1900
REV35.520B35.257B-263.000M

Ford Motor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ford Motor (F) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ford Motor's (F) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ford Motor (F) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ford Motor (NYSE: F) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting F to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.44% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ford Motor (F)?

A

The stock price for Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is $16.945 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.

Q

Does Ford Motor (F) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reporting earnings?

A

Ford Motor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ford Motor (F) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ford Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Ford Motor (F) operate in?

A

Ford Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.