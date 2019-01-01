|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.260
|-0.1900
|REV
|35.520B
|35.257B
|-263.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ford Motor’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO).
The latest price target for Ford Motor (NYSE: F) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting F to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.44% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is $16.945 last updated Today at 9:00:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Ford Motor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ford Motor.
Ford Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.