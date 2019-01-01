QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
198.13 - 207.49
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
136.77 - 217.72
Mkt Cap
30.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
206.85
P/E
-
EPS
1.8
Shares
155.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (75% of total 2021 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (15%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6701.060 0.3900
REV2.310B2.279B-31.000M

Analyst Ratings

Expedia Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Expedia Group (EXPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Expedia Group's (EXPE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Expedia Group (EXPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) was reported by Citigroup on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 198.00 expecting EXPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.32% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Expedia Group (EXPE)?

A

The stock price for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is $198.63 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Expedia Group (EXPE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2020.

Q

When is Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) reporting earnings?

A

Expedia Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Expedia Group (EXPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Expedia Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Expedia Group (EXPE) operate in?

A

Expedia Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.