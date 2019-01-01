|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.670
|1.060
|0.3900
|REV
|2.310B
|2.279B
|-31.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Expedia Group’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG).
The latest price target for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) was reported by Citigroup on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 198.00 expecting EXPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.32% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is $198.63 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2020.
Expedia Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Expedia Group.
Expedia Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.