Range
78.51 - 79.61
Vol / Avg.
38.6K/82.9K
Div / Yield
0.96/1.20%
52 Wk
70.1 - 99.79
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
6.89
Open
79.11
P/E
6.28
EPS
1.38
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Nelnet Inc holds student loans and engages in student loan servicing and tuition payment processing. The majority of company revenue is interest income from the student loans the company holds. Nelnet holds student loans that it originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program before 2010. Because of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, which authorized only the federal government to originate these loans, Nelnet cannot originate new student loans, but it can and does purchase existing loans from other lenders. Virtually all other company revenue comes from fees it earns by servicing student loans owned by itself and others, including the government, and tuition payment processing for over 1200 colleges and universities as well as nearly 11,000 K-12 schools.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.230

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV336.250M

Nelnet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nelnet (NNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nelnet's (NNI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nelnet (NNI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 96.00 expecting NNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nelnet (NNI)?

A

The stock price for Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is $79.4 last updated Today at 7:15:13 PM.

Q

Does Nelnet (NNI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nelnet (NNI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) reporting earnings?

A

Nelnet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Nelnet (NNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nelnet.

Q

What sector and industry does Nelnet (NNI) operate in?

A

Nelnet is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.