Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/365.7K
Div / Yield
2.63/14.14%
52 Wk
9.96 - 26.93
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.76
EPS
7.39
Shares
398M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Braskem SA manufactures and sells chemicals, petrochemicals, fuels, and utilities. The company's geographical segments include Brazil; United States and Europe and Mexico. It derives a majority of revenue from Brazil. It produces olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene and butene-1; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, or ETBE, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether, or MTBE; intermediates, such as cumene and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

Braskem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Braskem (BAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Braskem (NYSE: BAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Braskem's (BAK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Braskem (BAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) was reported by HSBC on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.15% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Braskem (BAK)?

A

The stock price for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) is $18.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Braskem (BAK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 2, 2018.

Q

When is Braskem (NYSE:BAK) reporting earnings?

A

Braskem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Braskem (BAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Braskem.

Q

What sector and industry does Braskem (BAK) operate in?

A

Braskem is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.