|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Braskem (NYSE: BAK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Braskem’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) was reported by HSBC on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.15% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Braskem (NYSE: BAK) is $18.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 2, 2018.
Braskem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Braskem.
Braskem is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.