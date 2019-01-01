Braskem SA manufactures and sells chemicals, petrochemicals, fuels, and utilities. The company's geographical segments include Brazil; United States and Europe and Mexico. It derives a majority of revenue from Brazil. It produces olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene and butene-1; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, or ETBE, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether, or MTBE; intermediates, such as cumene and others.